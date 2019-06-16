Reports from France are indicating that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to sell Neymar this summer, two years on from his record-breaking move from Barcelona.

Neymar arrived in Paris in 2017 for a monumental £200m fee, making him the most expensive player in the world. The Brazilian has largely been a success on the pitch for the Parisians, registering 51 goals and 29 assists during his time in the French capital, but reservations still linger over whether he has lived up to his huge price tag.

Now, according to French outlet L'Equipe, PSG will be happy to part ways with Neymar this summer - so long as they receive what they would consider to be a suitable offer.

The imminent arrival of Leonardo as the club's new sporting director will spell a new era for the French champions, who are looking to shake things up behind the scenes to ensure that they are able to make the next step - particularly on the European front.

The report also suggests that the player himself is also happy to move on this summer, which could open the door for the likes of Real Madrid and former club Barcelona, who have both previously been linked with an approach for the Brazilian.

The news follows recent comments from president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who recently told France Football that he is looking to clamp down on celebrity culture at the club.

"Players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before. It must be completely different," he declared.

“They will have to do more, work more. They are not there to please themselves.

“And if they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao! I do not want to have any celebrity behavior anymore.”