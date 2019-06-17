Filipe Luis Targeted by Lyon as Atletico Star Reveals Future Will Be Resolved After Copa America

Olympique Lyonnais have entered into the race for Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis, following the €55m transfer of Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid.

Luis, who is out of contract with Los Rojiblancos this summer, is currently back in Brazil with the national team as part of the Selecao squad tasked with winning the Copa America for the first time since 2007.



Denis Doyle/GettyImages

And, according to L'Equipe, after having an €8.5m bid for Youssouf Kone rejected by Lille, Lyon have turned their attention to the 33-year-old left back.



Newly appointed manager Sylvinho - himself a former Selecao full back - and sporting director Juninho are understood to be particularly keen on the switch, having just sent the club's legal team to Brazil in order to sign a partnership with 'Pele Academia', a school set up by the eponymous legend in Rio.

Having entered into discussions with Luis, the Ligue 1 side are desperate to shore up a deal as soon as possible, but there are a number of complications.

Firstly, they will face considerable competition for his signature from fellow French outfit AS Monaco, Barcelona, Flamengo and several unnamed English sides, not to mention Atletico themselves, who are still keen on handing him a fresh deal.



Secondly, in a recent interview with Marca, Luis made it clear that he would not settle his future until after the Copa America was completed, as he declared: "I'll say to my friends at Marca and everyone else that you'll know [about my future] after the Copa America.

Carli Lloyd.



The first player to score in six consecutive Women's World Cup games.



Incredible! 🇺🇸https://t.co/JA7DQCXBwj — 90min (@90min_Football) June 17, 2019

"There's a chance that I'll stay and there's a chance that I'll leave. Out of respect for the national team, it's not the moment to negotiate. I will sit down with the club and my representatives after the Copa America and we'll see what I have to do."

Indeed, he ended by seemingly handed Diego Simeone and co a boost, as he explained: "But you know Atletico is the club in my heart and where I've spent the best years of my life."