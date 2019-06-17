Man City Set to Activate €12m Buy-Back Clause as Angelino Nears Etihad Stadium Return

For Manchester City, left-back was a position of uncertainty for the majority of the season, but reports from Spain suggest they have moved quickly to address that by activating their €12m option to re-sign Angelino from PSV Eindhoven.

The Spaniard joined City in 2013 and spent five years on the books at the Etihad Stadium, but made just three appearances for the senior side before being sold to PSV last summer for €5m.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

After an impressive debut campaign, La Voz de Galicia claim that City have already informed PSV of their wish to activate their buy-back clause, which will see Angelino return to Manchester this summer.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of interest from Arsenal, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli in the last six months, while Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have lodged a €25m bid, which PSV have had to reject as they cannot prevent Angelino returning to City.

There have been suggestions that City could look to sell Angelino instantly to generate a quick profit, although La Voz de Galicia believe that is unlikely as Pep Guardiola specifically asked for Angelino to be brought back to the club, suggesting he may have a spot for the defender in his team.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Benjamin Mendy has struggled greatly with injuries since his move to the Etihad, so the likes of Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko were forced to fill in for the majority of the 2018/19 campaign. Zinchenko featured in 11 of City's last 12 games, as City managed to secure the Premier League title.

However, while fans have been impressed with the Ukrainian, many have called for a new star to be brought in to replace Mendy, and Angelino could be that man.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Last season, he was one of the Eredivisie's standout performers, racking up a stunning 12 assists as PSV came up just short in their pursuit of Ajax in the title race.

His eye for a cross will certainly be appealing to Guardiola, and it appears to be a shrewd piece of business for everyone involved.