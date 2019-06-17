Paul Pogba Tops List of Targets for Juventus Coach Maurizio Sarri as Man Utd Exit Edges Closer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be set for a sensational Juventus return after newly-appointed manager Maurizio Sarri encouraged the club to press on with a move for the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old has been wildly inconsistent since rejoining United for a jaw-dropping £89m in 2016, managing to thrill and excite one week before ghosting through an entire match the next. However, he put in impressive displays on a regular basis whilst in Turin, which looks increasingly likely to be his next destination.

CalcioMercato report that Sarri has urged the Juve board to make an offer for Pogba, believing that he can achieve the same performance levels that he got from Eden Hazard at Chelsea last term.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Having coached the Belgian superstar during the 2018/19 campaign, the 60-year-old is convinced that delicate man-management and some tactical tweaking can help Pogba flourish and rediscover his former self.

Discussing the transfer with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, Sarri allegedly said: "I succeeded with Hazard, I can also do it with a phenomenon like Pogba."





Working with a troublesome - and sometimes mutinous - Blues squad has no doubt prepared the ex-Napoli boss well for dealing with difficult personalities.





That should put him in good stead when it comes to the Red Devils' powerhouse, who is renowned for being awkward to handle. Jose Mourinho found that out the hard way, with the pair's relationship growing increasingly tense as the Portuguese's tenure wore on.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Sarri's pleas to the Bianconeri board could prove the decisive factor in the race for Pogba's signature, especially after Real Madrid's summer splurge.





The Spanish giants have already forked out over £300m on new recruits (including £150m for Hazard) since the season's end, making a move for the World Cup winner unlikely given the financial fair play restrictions imposed upon clubs.





That leaves Juve as the strongest remaining competitor for Pogba. If Sarri continues to back the pursuit of the player and the directors give in to his demands, they should have the financial muscle and footballing pedigree to fend off interest from rivals.