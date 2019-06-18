Chelsea Defender Emerson Reveals Eden Hazard's Last Message in Team Whatsapp Group

Chelsea left back Emerson Palmieri has revealed the last message sent to the Blues' team Whatsapp group from the recently departed Eden Hazard.

Hazard has been one of the major talking points in the footballing world ever since his big-money move to Real Madrid and sadly for Blues fans, it hasn't all been one big bad dream.

With the Stamford Bridge faithful only just starting to recover and pull themselves together, his last message to his teammates may well start the waterworks off all over again.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Emerson revealed all during an appearance at ESPN Brasil. The Italy international was actually asked a question in regards to the current manager-less situation in London and whether Roman Abramovich had updated the players with anything.





Although there was no news on who the new boss would be down at Chelsea, the 24-year-old revealed what the final message to be sent in the group chat was.





“On the Whatsapp’s group, the last move there was Hazard’s farewell," claimed the defender.

"He said goodbye to the boys and such, since then, we don’t know anything else. It’s weird. He sent a ‘thank you, I love you guys’, and then it showed ‘Eden Hazard left the group’. I said damn, he really left.”

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Damn indeed. With both Maurizio Sarri and Eden Hazard out of the picture, the newly crowned Europa League champions certainly have a hectic summer ahead of them.





The good news for Blues fans, though, is that the left-back insisted he was happy at Chelsea and therefore it looks pretty safe to say that at least someone will be staying at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2019/20 season.