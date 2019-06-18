Dean Henderson Insists He Should Be First Choice Man Utd Goalkeeper and Hints at Exit

Dean Henderson has insisted he believes he deserves to be Manchester United's first choice goalkeeper, adding that he may have to leave the Red Devils to show them what they're missing.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a few impressive loan spells away from Old Trafford in recent years, the most recent of which was with Sheffield United. Henderson was one of the Championship's standout performers, helping the Blades win automatic promotion to the top flight.

Delighted to be selected for the euro finals in Italy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🔜🔛🔝 @England pic.twitter.com/OGfZ9ErgFi — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) May 27, 2019

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Henderson insisted he has done enough to prove himself as a Premier League goalkeeper, adding that he would be able to improve United's first team.

He said: "[Becoming a Premier League goalkeeper] was the dream as a kid growing up, what you always aspire to be. You always watch Premier League Years on the telly and to know that could be me next year, I can't wait.

"Whether that is at Manchester United, Sheffield United, wherever, I'm good enough to be a Premier League goalkeeper. I deserve that chance.

George Wood/GettyImages

"It's a tough one to say where. But do I think I should be playing at Manchester United now? Yes I do. I think I am good enough and I would help the team a lot, in a positive way.





"If not there I'm sure I could go back to Sheffield United, play a season and then I'll prove to Manchester United what they are missing.

"I would give my right leg to play for that football club. That has been my dream since I was a little boy, being a fan. I just know I'm working hard in the background and waiting for any little opportunity that comes up. If it does, I will take it for the next 10 to 15 years."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

With the future of David de Gea up in the air, many have called for Henderson to be given a chance to impress, particularly as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targets good home grown players as part of his squad rebuild.

Despite that, a permanent move to Sheffield has been suggested for Henderson, who will almost certainly be playing Premier League football next season for somebody.