Gareth Bale's Agent Provides Update on Forward's Rumoured Move to Bayern Munich

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has moved to rubbish rumours that Bayern Munich have made an approach to sign the Real Madrid star on loan.

Bale, who has been on international duty with Wales in recent times - losing to both Croatia and Hungary in their third and fourth qualifying games for Euro 2020 - has been expected to leave Real Madrid for some time after a breakdown in relations.



Denis Doyle/GettyImages

However, his inordinately high salary makes any sale incredibly difficult to complete, and the player has made it abundantly clear that he is willing to see out the remaining three years on his contract should his financial demands not be met elsewhere.

Zinedine Zidane is keen to get him off the books in order to continue the rebuild, following the captures of Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy for a combined €350m, and Bayern were seen as one of the best-placed suitors.

Indeed, some reports had even claimed that the Bavarians were willing to match Bale's salary, which, as was recently revealed, places him 79th in the top 100 highest paid athletes in the world, in order to offset the losses of veteran wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.



However, according to ESPN, the Welshman's agent has dismissed such rumours of a Bayern swoop as 'rubbish', insisting his client remains committed to the Real cause as it stands.



The top three highest paid athletes in the world are all footballers! 🤑https://t.co/3dSuh8aw5a — 90min (@90min_Football) June 18, 2019

This is in line with the comments Barnett made last month in response to claims over a summer exit. Back then, he explained: "Gareth is fine. He is still a Real player with three years left on his contract. He has always been clear about that. And if he is picked he will play."

"You would have to ask Mr. Zidane what he wants to do. But Gareth will keep trying."

It is understood that Manchester United, who have been chasing the winger ever since he left Tottenham for the Santiago Bernabeu, rejected the chance to enter into talks with Bale, opting instead to focus on younger talent.

