Juan Mata Agrees to Manchester United Contract Extension as Barcelona Drop Interest

By 90Min
June 18, 2019

Manchester United star Juan Mata 'has agreed' to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, after learning that Barcelona have dropped their interest.

The 31-year-old has just days left on his current deal with Manchester United and had looked set to become a free agent this summer, with him most notably linked with a return to Spain and even being tipped for a reunion with Rafa Benitez at Newcastle.

But the latest update in Mata's future comes from Catalan outlet Sport, who claim that the midfielder 'has agreed' to sign a new three-year contract in the north-west.

They add that Mata will retire at Manchester United as a result of this new contract.

Although Barcelona were interested in bringing Mata to Camp Nou earlier this summer, their decision to drop all interest in the midfielder hasn't come as a result of the player's new deal.

Instead, Barcelona are understood to be planning to undergo a rejuvenation project which will bring the average age of their squad down, although a recent £35m bid for Chelsea's Willian would still suggest otherwise.

Back at Manchester United, tying up Mata for the next three years will offer some much-needed familiarity to the squad, especially as Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba appear to push for moves away from the club this summer.

Belgium international Lukaku has been flirting with a move to Italy for a number of months and it's believed newly appointed Inter manager Antonio Conte is interested in signing the 26-year-old as a direct replacement for Mauro Icardi.

For Pogba, he appeared to issue a come and get me plea to Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid after admitting that he wanted to have a "new challenge" away from United next season.

He's also been attracting interest from Serie A champions Juventus, who have been considering re-signing Pogba some time before they appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message