Man Utd Told to Offer Star Man in Swap Deal for Premier League Target

Transfer silly season is in full swing, and it seems as though West Ham are looking to take advantage of it.

Manchester United have been linked with every player under the sun since May. Like, literally everyone - probably over 100 players. That's not a fabrication either, we're actually going to count at some point.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Over the weekend, United were linked with West Ham's Issa Diop. Their hunt for a new centre back has led them to chase the likes of Matthijs de Ligt (they're not getting him) and Harry Maguire (they might get him) but obviously, being Manchester United, they have to cover all bases before confirming anything. That means going after every player in the world, ever.

Sky Sports ran the first report on United's contact over Diop over the weekend, but West Ham - who are not looking to sell - have now come back to them with quite the demand in exchange.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

They only want Anthony Martial. That's according to the Independent, at least, who claim that the Hammers have openly asked United for the French forward to be included in any deal that may be concluded for Diop. Miguel Delaney, writer of the report, suggested that it could take as much as £60m to get West Ham to waiver without anyone included.

Jacob Steinberg, writer at the Guardian, followed up the report with a series of tweets on Tuesday clearing up the situation however, adding that not even £60m would be enough to convince the Londoners - who have just signed the impressive Pablo Fornals - to do business on Diop. He also followed up by labelling West Ham's Martial request as "cheeky", before later adding that there's no interest on West Ham's side in the former Monaco man.

As if to emphasise that am now told West Ham have no interest in Anthony Martial being included as part of a deal for Issa Diop #whufc #mufc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) June 18, 2019

Messy.

United's hunt for a centre back goes on though, and they may even face competition for Diop from the likes of Barcelona (who will probably sign De Ligt) and Paris Saint-Germain (who might also sign De Ligt but now might not based on the latest reports out of Spain).

Take a breath guys, this window's just a bit mad.