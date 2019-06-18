Rio Ferdinand Admits He Would Find it Hard to Reject Role at Man Utd Amid Technical Director Links

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has admitted he would love to work for the Red Devils in some capacity, fuelling talk that he could be offered the vacant technical director role.

Back in April, Ferdinand was mentioned in the media as a potential candidate for the role and, with a director yet to be appointed, speculation has continued that the former England centre back could be selected.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Ferdinand insisted that his love for United is no secret, adding that he would listen to any offer which was made to him.

He said: "At the end of the day, I'm human and everyone knows my relationship that I've got with Manchester United and the love I've got for that club.

"So, if I'm asked to play some sort of role at the football club, have that conversation, of course I would. I'd have that sit and chat and then you'd flesh out what that role is and if there's a possibility to do it or not. But again, as I said, I'm very happy on the sofa, in my seat, in the studio."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With United yet to hire a director, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is expected to remain in charge of the club's transfer dealings for the foreseeable future, although Ferdinand admitted to BBC radio's Sportsweek (via the Daily Mail) that he has been in discussions over the role.





"I've always spoken to Ed since I Ieft, anyway. I had that type of relationship with him. I've not seen him at a game so all the chats I've had with him have been on the phone or I go and see him when I'm in London," Ferdinand added.





"I'm not the type to dilly-dally around. I've seen the stuff in the paper. What's that role about? I've asked that question - so yeah, I have spoken to him.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I'm very honest and Ed's open and honest with me. Manchester United and the powers that be will decide as and when they are going to put someone into that role.

"If I am the person on that list and the person they are going to talk to, then that time will come. It's nice to be on a list in such a responsible role at such a prestigious club.





"If the call comes I will say, 'thank you very much for that'. But if that call doesn't come, I'll not lose sleep over it."