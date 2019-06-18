Women's World Cup - Matchday 14 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

Thursday marks the 14th day of the 2019 Women's World Cup, and it sees the end of the group stage as teams make one last effort to progress to the knockout rounds of the competition.

As the final matches in each group need to be played simultaneously, Thursday brings us four games as Group E and Group F both come to an end.

Netherlands, Canada, United States and Sweden have all won their first two games and will progress to the last 16.

In contrast, Cameroon, New Zealand, Chile and Thailand all lost their first two fixtures and will need wins in their final group games to have the slightest chance of qualifying for the next round as a third place team.

Let's take a look at what Thursday's fixtures have in store.

Netherlands vs Canada

Group E



When Is Kick Off? Thursday 20 June What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is It Being Played? Stade Auguste-Delaune II TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport Website (UK) - FOX (US) - fuboTV

As mentioned, both of these sides have 100% records following narrow victories against New Zealand and Cameroon in their opening two games. Coming into the group as the two favourites, Netherlands and Canada will now fight it out for top spot and a favourable draw in the last 16.

The Canadians have looked rock solid at the back with Kadeisha Buchanan bossing things in defence, though they have seemed a little lacklustre going forward at times.

Netherlands' formidable attacking players have shown glimpses of what they're capable of so far, but will hope to improve on their performances as the tournament progresses.

Team News

60 - Vivianne Miedema scored her 60th goal for the Netherlands Women's team and is now the all-time top goal scorer of @oranjevrouwen. Legendary. #NED pic.twitter.com/ooT1nWyJUw — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 15, 2019

Vivianne Miedema became her country's all-time top goalscorer on Saturday when she netted a brace against Cameroon in their 3-1 win. She is expected to keep Jill Roord out of the starting lineup for a third consecutive match.

For Canada, neither Janine Beckie and Jayde Riviere completed the full 90 minutes against New Zealand, and may see their spots at wing-back taken if the manager chooses to rest them ahead of the knockout stages.

Predicted Lineups

Netherlands Van Veenendaal; Van Lunteren, Dekker, Bloodworth, Es; Groenen, Van de Donk, Spitse; Van de Sanden, Miedema, Martens. Canada Labbe; Schmidt, Buchanan, Zadorsky; Chapman, Fleming, Scott, Lawrence, Beckie; Prince; Sinclair.

Recent Form

After nervy opening victories for both sides, Netherlands and Canada put in more assured performances in their second group games. Following their victory in the 2017 European Championships, this Dutch side will be hopeful of going all the way in the World Cup.

Miedema's double against Cameroon could prove to be vital, as they will need her in top form if they have any hope of going far in this competition.

Canada's defensive resilience is very much a continuation of the form they showed in the lead up to this World Cup. After conceding just four goals in their 14 previous games, it is no surprise that no one has managed to break them down so far in this World Cup.

Cameroon vs New Zealand

Group E

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 20 June What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is It Being Played? La Mosson TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Red Button/BBC Sport Website (UK) - FS1 (US) - fuboTV

Cameroon showed great resilience to get back in the game against the Netherlands, but ultimately the Dutch quality showed as they lost 3-1.

New Zealand came incredibly close to getting a point against the Netherlands, only for Roord's 92nd minute goal to snatch it at the death. They have been unlucky not to get on the scoresheet so far, and will hope that they can do so against Cameroon on Thursday.

Team News

Heartbreak for CJ Bott, who was forced off with injury in the first half. Hoping for a speedy recovery.



Maybe CJ could join Betsy Hassett in wearing a cast onfield later in the week? https://t.co/C8sLGz4YQ6 #FWWC | #DareToShine | #ForTheFern | #CANNZL pic.twitter.com/umPpSWpxvr — Brendan Bradford, FIFA (@FIFAWWC_NZL) June 15, 2019

Cameroon came through their last game without any injuries, though they did pick up three yellow cards and manager Alain Djeumfa may rotate some players who are at risk of missing the last 16, should they make it.

New Zealand's Catherine Bott suffered a nasty looking arm injury in the first half against Canada and is set to miss out on the final group game. She was replaced by Analie Longo, who may now come into the starting lineup.

Predicted Lineups

Cameroon Ngo Ndom; Meffometou, Manie, Johnson, Leuko; Abaka, Feudijo, Yango; Abam, Enganamouit, Onguene. New Zealand Nayler; Longo, Stott, Erceg, Riley; Chance, Percival, Bowen, Hassett; Gregorious, White.

Recent Form

Cameroon did not have the best preparation for this year's World Cup, playing just two games together in the seven months leading up to the tournament. Nevertheless, they will be pleased with the way have performed in both group games.

It was a different story for New Zealand, who had plenty of warm-up games to prepare them and they performed pretty well for the most part. Wins against England and Norway will have been a massive confidence boost ahead of the tournament.

Come kick off, both of these sides will have a pretty good idea of what they need to do to qualify for the last 16. Following two defeats, they each have a goal difference of -3, meaning qualification will be an uphill struggle.

Sweden vs USA

Group F

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 20 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is It Being Played? Stade Oceane TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Four/BBC Sport Website (UK) - FOX (US) - fuboTV

Prior to the tournament, this would have been a fixture that many fans picked out as the one to look out for in the group stages. The mighty USA will come up against a resolute Sweden side who will provide a much sterner test than Chile or Thailand.

Two wins out of two for both teams mean they will each make it to the last 16. Thursday's match will decide who finishes top and therefore get a more favourable draw in the next round.

Team News

Sweden were able to cruise to a 5-1 victory over Thailand and, after finding themselves 3-0 up at half time, were able to take their foot off the gas somewhat in the second 45. This should mean they are refreshed and ready to go for the toughest game of their World Cup so far.

The USA, on the other hand, were able to make seven changes for the Chile game, meaning their squad is fresher than most other teams at the World Cup. The game against Sweden is likely to see a number of players return to the team, including five-goal hero Alex Morgan and captain Megan Rapinoe.

Predicted Lineups

Sweden Lindahl; Glas, Fischer, Sembrant, Ericsson; Rubensson, Seger, Rolfo, Asllani, Hurtig; Anvegard. USA Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Ertz, Dunn; Lavelle, Horan, Mewis; Pugh, Morgan, Rapinoe.

Recent Form

Against stronger teams, the USWNT have struggled, failing to beat France, England and Japan since the beginning of 2019. Sweden will not afford them the same freedom as the other two Group F teams on Thursday, and they will need to find a way to break down their defence.

Sweden have always been solid defensively, but their ability to break down stronger teams is questionable. In their seven games in 2019, they have only managed to score more than one goal on two occasions.

Thailand vs Chile

Group F

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 20 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is It Being Played? Stade de la Route de Lorient TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Red Button/BBC Sport Website (UK) - FS1 (US) - fuboTV

Thailand and Chile will be relishing not only the opportunity to play another World Cup fixture, but also to get a chance to do some attacking, as the two bottom seeds of the group come head to head on Thursday.

Two comfortable defeats each at the hands of USA and Sweden leave these two teams needing a miracle to make it to the last 16. Nevertheless, both nations will be hoping to register some points on the board to put themselves in with a shout.

Team News

Thailand made several changes after their 13-0 drubbing at the hands of USA and, although they still lost 5-1 to Sweden, performed much better in the second game and scored their first ever goal at a World Cup. The manager is likely to reward those players with another start against Chile.

Unlike their opponents on Thursday, Chile were able to keep the scoreline down to a respectable amount against the USA, largely thanks to heroics from goalkeeper Christiane Endler. The Paris Saint-Germain stopper is set to keep her place for their final group game against Thailand.

Predicted Lineups

Thailand Boonsing; Pancha, Chinwong, Sornsai, Sranthaisong; Dangda, Intamee, Khueanpet, Nild, Thongsombut; Sungngoen. Chile Endler; Galaz, Guerrero, Saez, Toro; Lara, Araya, Soto; Lopez, Zamora, Urruita.

Recent Form

Thailand's form so far in the World Cup is no huge surprise, since they have won just one game so far in the calendar year. This came against Hungary in February, which they have followed with seven straight defeats.

Chile have shown slightly more resilience, picking up two draws in their four warm-up games for this competition. However, you have to go back to April 2018 to find their last win, a 4-0 triumph over Argentina.