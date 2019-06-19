Manchester City have announced Kyle Walker has put pen to paper on a new two-year extension with the club, tying him down until the summer of 2024.

Walker has been with the Citizens since signing from Tottenham for an initial £45m fee in 2017, becoming a regular in the defense and making 100 appearances in all competitions.

During his time with Pep Guardiola’s side, he has lifted two Premier League titles, two League Cups, an FA Cup and a Community Shield - with the Catalan seeing the right back as an essential part of his future plans at the Etihad Stadium.

“I’m thrilled to have signed a new deal,” Walker said of the extension on the club's official website. “Playing for City has been everything I’d hoped it would be and more. It was an easy decision. I want to be competing for trophies, playing at the highest level, and I feel I have improved hugely as a player during my time here.

“The club’s vision - both on and off the pitch - matches mine perfectly and I’m looking forward to spending the new five years here, hopefully winning more silverware.”

The England international's sentiments were echoed by director of football Txiki Begiristain, who added: “We are delighted to have Kyle here for a further two years. His strength, speed and ability have been vital to our accomplishments. He is a key member of the squad.

“His experience is invaluable, particularly to the younger members of the team, and his contribution will be crucial in our efforts for continued success.”