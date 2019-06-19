Luis Enrique has resigned as the head coach of the Spanish men's national team, and will be replaced by his long-ime assistant Robert Moreno.

The former Barcelona manager has been absent from the sidelines for La Roja's last three matches against Malta, the Faroe Islands and Sweden for personal reasons, and Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales announced in a press conference on Wednesday that Enrique will be stepping down from the role permanently.

🗣 @LuisRubiales: "Luis Enrique nos ha comunicado que no va a seguir como seleccionador. Tengo que darle las gracias. Se ha portado con la RFEF de manera '10'. No tenemos el más mínimo reproche. Hemos estado unidos con él. Siempre tendrá las puertas de la RFEF abiertas" pic.twitter.com/iTl0HGmlkO — RFEF (@rfef) June 19, 2019

Rubiales said: "Luis Enrique has informed us that he will not continue as the manager. I have to thank him. We don't have the slightest reproach for him, and the situation has been dealt with well. We've been united with him, and the door will always be open."

Moreno took charge of those three games, winning all three with an aggregate score of 9-1 – pinning them to the top of their European Championship qualifying group with a five point lead.

Spain doesn't play again until September, when they have back to back qualifying matches against Romania and the Faroe Islands, a relatively benign start to Moreno's reign as permanent manager.