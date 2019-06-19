MLS Week 15 Roundup: Philadelphia Complete Epic Comeback as San Jose Rue Missed Chance

Just before MLS set in for the only sustained break of the season (with the action set to return on 23 June) week 15 saw Philadelphia Union manage to keep hold of their lead at the top of the Easter conference despite Montreal Impact's victory over the Seattle Sounders.

Montreal managed to close the gap between them and the conference leaders to just one point ahead of Philadelphia's match against the New York Red Bulls, in a match that saw them struggle early on.

Sounders manager Brian Schmetzer saw his game plan play out perfectly during the first 70 minutes of the match, staying defensively compact and allowing Montreal just one shot on target. In the 64th minute, they finally managed to break the deadlock as Harry Shipp drew a penalty from a reckless challenge by Victor Cabrera, and Victor Rodriguez converted the spot kick to give them the lead.

FAITS SAILLANTS | Trois gros points avant la pause internationale.



HIGHLIGHTS | Three huge points before the international break.#IMFC #MTLvSEA #AllezMTL pic.twitter.com/WIUla66jTr — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) June 6, 2019

Montreal opened up after falling behind, and Seattle almost managed to put the game to bed on the counter, but Joevin Jones missed a golden opportunity after failing to capitalise on a wonderful through-ball from Alex Roldan.

They were left to rue their missed chance, as Montreal's Saphir Taider drew a penalty and stepped up to convert in the 74th minute. Just four minutes later the comeback was complete, as Taider pounced on Omar Browne's half-shot to give the Impact all three points.

Saturday's matches were some of the best examples of thrilling MLS action, with four goals scored in each game.

Sporting Kansas City headed north to face Toronto and managed to find the lead early on when Felipe Gutierrez got on the scoresheet after successfully converting a penalty. Just before the break Toronto's Nick DeLeon managed to find the equaliser, however, Gutierrez managed to complete his brace with another penalty in the 73rd minute.

Kansas City looked set to take home all three points, but Toronto had the last word deep into added time when substitute Jordan Hamilton completed a wonderful attack to leave Kansas City with their second straight draw and three points shy of a spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

In the second match of the day, San Jose suffered from an embarrassing own-goal from keeper Daniel Vega who accidentally let the ball in from a back-pass under zero pressure, but they managed to regroup in the second half as Chris Wondolowski and Magnus Eriksson put them ahead.

San Jose's lead lasted for just 11 minutes, as Francis Atuahene scored the first MLS goal of his career with a curled a shot to the far left corner. The Earthquakes will be severely disappointed with the result, and the blame will most likely rest on the shoulder of Vega for his mistake.

Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union stole the show, ending New York Red Bulls' five-game unbeaten streak and maintaining their four-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Ya know what? You're gonna wanna just skip ⏩ to 1:54 of these highlights cuz THAT'S when it gets good...and I mean GOOD.#DOOP pic.twitter.com/ECzeUaqJDX — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) June 9, 2019

Red Bulls continued their excellent form going into the match, breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute. Alejandro Romero ended a beautiful team play, as Kyle Duncan side-passed the ball with a single touch to give the charging Romero a clear chance which he failed to miss.

Just before half time New York doubled their lead, as Philadelphia keeper Andre Blake mistimed a long ball from Alex Muyl, giving Brian White a chance to chip the ball over the keeper and into the net.

Philadelphia came out of the gate with a mission, and in the 60th minute they managed to get on the scoreboard thanks to Jamiro Monteiro who capitalised on a wonderful pass from Ilsinho.

Brazilian star Ilsinho was on fire, and after providing the assist he also got the equaliser for Philadelphia just one minute later - passing two players on the right side to hit a low kick to the far corner.

Union kept pressing and in the 70th minute when their efforts were rewarded after a handball in the box. Monteiro was the one tasked with taking the kick but he was magnificently blocked by New York keeper Luis Robles, but the ball ricocheted towards red-hot Ilsinho who smashed the ball into the net with a single touch to complete a remarkable comeback for Philadelphia.

In the remaining fixtures before the US Open Cup and the Gold Cup break, NYC FC ran out 5-2 winners over minnows Cincinnati, and Colorado overcame Minnesota United 1-0 thanks to a solitary goal from Kei Kamara.