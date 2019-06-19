Real Madrid Prepared to Offer Spurs £45m Plus Dani Ceballos in an Attempt to Sign Christian Eriksen

Real Madrid are preparing to offer Tottenham £45m plus up-and-coming midfielder Dani Ceballos in order to land Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen, who has made his feelings clear regarding his desire to leave the north Londoners this summer, has just one year left on his Spurs contract, and has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.



JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Similarly, Ceballos, who is currently in action with Spain's Under-21s, has grown restless with his lack of gametime under Zinedine Zidane, and has been angling for a departure himself - with Mauricio Pochettino's side one of a number of parties interested in a deal.



Thus, according to reports in the Sun, Los Blancos are attempting to merge the two deals, leveraging Pochettino's interest in Ceballos to secure the Danish international with a player-plus-cash deal of £45m.



Having already spent €315m this summer on the signings of Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo and Eder Militao, Real need to ensure they remain within Financial Fair Play guidelines, so any deals that are offset by departures are ideal.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had been hoping to secure around £100m for his prized midfielder, but his contractual situation, combined with the public admission of his desire to leave, make such a fee seemingly unrealistic.

Akin to Paul Pogba's recent revelation, speaking at the start of June, Eriksen declared: "I feel like I am in a place in my career where I might want to try something new. I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened at Tottenham.

"But I have also said that I would like to try something new. I hope there will be clarification during the summer, that's the plan."

As of yet, the Premier League side have refused to respond to these comments, and are understood to remain keen on keeping the 26-year-old in London, though the introduction of Ceballos into the fray could be the start of worthwhile negotiations.

