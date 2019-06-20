Jorginho's Agent Admits 'Anything Can Happen' This Window With Blatant Pot Stirring

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has sought to open the door to the transfer speculation room by stating 'anything can happen' in the transfer window with regards to his client's future.

The Italian midfielder only joined Chelsea last summer from Napoli, having been Maurizio Sarri's key target when he took charge of the club after joining from the same Serie A side.

A key component of Chelsea's 'Sarri-ball' play, the style implemented by their now departed coach, Jorginho has come under scrutiny from some sections of the Blues support, for, well, not doing very much.

Nevertheless, there are some who appreciate his worth in the side, acting as the pivot of their midfield, and rumours had emerged Sarri may seek to be reunited with his former star in Italy, or a possible return to Napoli.

Despite only joining the club last summer on a five-year-deal potentially rising to £57m, his agent Santos has played the age-old trick of suggesting there might be a potential Stamford Bridge exit on the cards. Using the phrase jumped upon most within football media, he suggested despite his client being happen in London, some things are never sure.

“Chelsea have a four-year contract with the lad. We’ll wait a few days to figure out whether there is any truth in this interest," Santos said of a potential return to Gli Azzurri, via the Mirror.

“His past at Napoli won’t be an issue, because Jorginho is a professional. Right now, Jorginho is happy at Chelsea. He found a great atmosphere and we can’t really say that he’d like to go elsewhere, but anything can happen on the transfer market. We’ll wait and see…”

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

While Jorginho may well covet a move to join Sarri back in Italy at Juventus, the move seems an unlikely one at best.





Firstly, Chelsea have a transfer ban, so it would be complete suicide to sell without the option to buy a ready-made replacement. Secondly, Chelsea have no obligation to sell. Jorginho signed a five-year-deal just last summer and it would surely take an offer well in excess of the fee they paid last summer to see him leave. Given Juventus' financial situation, this seems an unlikely option for them.

The Mirror's claim that Jorginho 'is ready to quit' is simply unfounded, and nothing more than wild speculation.