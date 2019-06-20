Juventus Director Confirms Move for Adrien Rabiot & Admits Love for Paul Pogba Amid Exit Talk

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed the club are interested in signing soon-to-be ex-Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, while admitting he still holds affection for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Rabiot has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in Paris, after numerous cases of ill-discipline and off-the-field antics have seen him play a limited amount of football with the Ligue 1 champions over the past year. He confirmed his decision to leave the club last winter after rejecting all offers of a contract extension.

Juventus director Fabio Paratici: "We're interested in Adrien Rabiot and we made our move as other clubs. We'll see what will happen". ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus #PSG #transfers #Rabiot — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2019

His current deal is set to expire at the end of June and the possibility of a 'free' transfer for a player once highly regarded in Europe has sent major clubs on alert - with Juventus now making their interest public.

Sky Sport Italy reporter Fabrizio Romano relayed Paratici's comments on Twitter: "We're interested in Adrien Rabiot and we made our move as other clubs. We'll see what will happen."

While it is evidently clear that the Bianconeri are among a host of sides vying for Rabiot's signature, the confirmation from the director would indicate they might have moved one step ahead of their European rivals.

David Ramos/GettyImages

However, the midfielder isn't the only Frenchman linked with a move to Juventus this summer, with reports continuing to tie Pogba with a return to the Turin-based outfit. Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation, and poised to bid £90m for the Manchester United star, although Italian journalists Gianluca Di Marzio and Romeo Agresti claim the 26-year-old favours a move to Juventus.

Paratici, via Romeo Agresti, remained tight-lipped on a possible move for Pogba, but made no bones about the club's 'love' for the World Cup winner, amid a potential summer swoop for their former Serie A winner. He said: "Pogba is top player and we love him, for sure... we have a great relationship with Paul. But he's a Manchester United player".

#Paratici: "#Pogba e #Rabiot sono due bravi giocatori. A Pogba vogliamo molto bene, però è un giocatore del Manchestrer United. Su Rabiot ci sono tante squadre, noi facciamo la nostra corsa non solo su lui". @GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) June 20, 2019

No confirmation of a 'move' like the one made for Rabiot was mentioned, but it appears Paratici is doing his utmost to lure the United midfielder back to Italy, effectively ruling Madrid out of the player's thinking - if he is indeed keen on Madrid at all.