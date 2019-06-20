Oleksandr Zinchenko Pens New 3-Year Manchester City Extension After Breakthrough Season

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed a new three-year extension with the club, keeping him at the Premier League champions until the summer of 2024.

Originally signed as an attacking midfielder, Zinchenko was utilised at left back for much of the 2018/19 season, acting as more than adequate cover for the injured Benjamin Mendy, making 29 appearances in all competitions and scoring one goal.

Pep Guardiola has been impressed with the Ukrainian after a proposed move to Real Betis fell through last summer, the 22-year-old opting to stay and fight for his place in the side. City had been pursuing left back options this summer, with Leicester’s Ben Chilwell linked with a move to the Etihad, but Zinchenko's new deal may put an end the that chase.

“It’s difficult to express how happy I am to sign this deal,” Zinchenko told the club's official website.

“This club offers players everything they need to improve and develop, so being here for five more years is an honour. This season shows we are built for success. It’s been amazing to be involved in such a historic campaign and it’s one I’ll never forget."

Zinchenko's joy was echoed by director of football Txiki Begiristain, who added: “Zinchenko has shown over the past two seasons what a superb talent he is.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

“Not only does he have a wonderful first touch and left-foot, he is a player completely focused on becoming the best footballer he can be. Young, hungry and already an established international, he fits perfectly into our long-term strategy. We are delighted he wants to stay here.”

The former FC Ufa player becomes the second City player to commit his future to the Premier League side in a matter of days, after Kyle Walker put pen to paper on his own two-year extension on Wednesday.