Women's World Cup Roundup: Cameroon Qualify, Dutch Delight & Chile Miss Out Despite Win

Cameroon scored a 95th minute winner against New Zealand to secure their place in the World Cup knockout stages, while Chile missed a 88th minute penalty in their match against Thailand to narrowly miss out.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands secured a decent 2-1 win over Canada, while the USA rounded off a perfect group stage campaign with a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Sweden.

Here's the full breakdown of the final round of group stage matches.

Netherlands 2-1 Canada



Slow-burners Netherlands and Canada came into this one knowing that that their respective paths to the knockout rounds had already been secured, but top spot in Group E was still firmly up for grabs.

Canada got off to a flying start and were given the chance to take an early lead from the penalty spot after Jane Beckie appeared to have been brought down in the box, only for VAR to declare that the foul happened outside of the area.

The Netherlands took advantage of their lucky escape and went on to dictate possession for the remainder of the first-half, but they lacked a cutting edge in the final third and both sides went into the half-time break all-square.

Anouk Dekker gave the Netherlands the lead ten minutes after the restart, heading home from Sherida Spitse's free-kick, setting up an enthralling second period.

Canada had no choice but to go for the jugular and they were able to find a quick-fire equaliser through Christine Sinclair. The goal was significant, not only as it gave Canada a foothold in a match that had been slipping away from them, but because Sinclair achieved the remarkable feat of scoring in five World Cups.

Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman responded to Canada's equaliser by bringing on Lineth Beerensteyn and her decision was justified five minutes later as the forward netted from close range, securing a third straight victory for the Netherlands.

Cameroon 2-1 New Zealand

Cameroon and New Zealand both lost their opening two matches of the tournament, but both sides harboured hopes of reaching the last 16 ahead as one of the four best third-place finishers.





The first-half was particularly uneventful, with neither side able to have make much of an impact, but the game exploded into life after 57 minutes. Ajara Nchout performed a wonderful piece of skill to create some space in the box before coolly slotting the ball home beyond the on-rushing Erin Naylor.

Cameroon continued to dominate thereafter, but the game took an unexpected twist with ten minutes left on the clock when New Zealand found an equaliser, courtesy of an own-goal from Aurelle Awona.

New Zealand then had two golden chances to score a second, but were first denied by a stunning save from Annette Ngo, before Olivia Chance pulled an effort wide of the post.





Nchout made New Zealand pay for their shortcomings in front of goal, as she scored a stunning goal in the fifth minute of added time to ensure that Cameroon qualified for the last 16 for the second consecutive tournament.

The Valerenga forward put Ria Percival on the floor with an impressive piece of skill and then curled the ball into the far corner, sparking jubilant celebrations.

Sweden 0-2 USA

USA have been scoring for fun so far, but their harshest critics have pointed out the fact that they hadn't been tested at all during their opening two matches. That was set to change against Sweden, who managed to record a surprise victory when these two came up against one another at the 2016 Olympics.

Sweden's chances of recording another upset were dashed after just three minutes as USA netted the fastest goal of the tournament so far. Megan Rapinoe whipped in a dangerous cross to the front post which caused chaos amongst the Swedish defence, and Lindsey Horan was on hand to tap the ball into the empty net.

USA predictably dominated possession, but they struggled to find a cutting edge in the final third and were almost caught out by Sweden on a couple of occasions, who remained a threat on the counter.

We can't seem to go a day without a controversial VAR decision and it was USA who seemed to profit from a debatable decision. Tobin Heath netted her side's second of the night, but Carli Lloyd appeared to be in an offside position during the buildup - only for VAR to allow the goal to stand.

There were no further goals as USA controlled the remainder of the game with impressive ease, rounding off a practically perfect group stage campaign.

Three games. 18 goals scored. Zero conceded. USA remain the team to beat at this year's World Cup.

Thailand 0-2 Chile

Chile were defeated 3-0 by USA in their previous game, but the result was far from disastrous. Their goal difference - aided by the incredible performances of keeper Christane Endler - was sitting at minus four heading into their clash against Thailand, meaning they needed to win by three goals or more to reach the knockout rounds.

It was an exciting game, with both sides creating plenty of opportunities in front of goal, but it took until the second half for the first goal to come. Chile got themselves off the mark, as Thailand keeper Waraporn Boonsing fumbled the ball into her own net after it ricocheted off the post.

Qualification was beginning to slip away from Chile as the minutes ticked by, but they were able to set up a dramatic finish when they found their second goal with ten minutes left on the clock through Maria Urrutia.

Chile mounted increasing pressure on the Thailand goal, with that pressure eventually telling as they won themselves a penalty with minutes left on the clock - Boonsing penalised for a rash challenge after flying off her line.

Francisca Lara had the weight of a whole country on her shoulders and, in one final heartbreaking twist, she ended up slamming her effort onto the crossbar.

Chile threw the kitchen sink at Thailand, but it simply wasn't enough. They miss out on the knockout stages by one goal, as Nigeria take up the final spot in the round of 16.