Ecuador and Chile face off in a Copa América group stage match on Friday. Kickoff from Corinthians Arena in Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Brazil, is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Ecuador lost its first match to Uruguay, 4–0. The squad, which missed the 2018 World Cup, entered Copa América following a 3-2 loss to Mexico in a friendly.

Chile is a two-time reigning champion and is coming off a 4–0 win over guest-nation Japan. The team also missed the 2018 World Cup.

Ecuador will face Japan in its final match Monday, while Chile will take on Uruguay on Monday.

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

