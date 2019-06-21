Marko Arnautovic Keen on Inter Return as Antonio Conte Continues Hunt for New Striker

By 90Min
June 21, 2019

Inter are reported to be considering a move for West Ham's Marko Arnautovic, as reports in Italy suggest the Austrian is keen on returning for a second spell at the club. 

Arnautovic has been frequently linked with a move away from the club over the last 12 months, with reports of Inter's interest coming after he was close to a switch to China in January, while Manchester United were believed to have an offer on the table last summer. 

It seems like it's just a matter of time before he does eventually seal a big-money move away, and after scoring 11 goals in 30 appearances in what was an injury-hit 2018/19 season, Gianluca Di Marzio reports that it could come via the Serie A side.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The claim is that Arnautovic has made no secret of his 'love' for Inter, with whom he spent the 2009/10 season on loan from FC Twente, managing just three appearances due to injury, and the club, as a result, see him as an option to fill the striking vacancy that will likely be opened up by Mauro Icardi. 

A move could come about for a fee in the region of €25m, according to the Italian outlet, which seems a long way from the €50m that was touted for him in January. 

He is not Inter's primary target, however, as the report mentions a strong interest in AS Roma's Edin Dzeko, while reports linking Romelu Lukaku with a switch to the Nerrazzuri suggest he is nearing a move.

YORICK JANSENS/GettyImages

Both players seem a cut above Arnautovic in terms of profile and ability, in truth, but if neither ultimately proves a viable option, then the 30-year-old could realistically be considered as a plan C.

