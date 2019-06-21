Real Madrid Make Late Move for Barcelona & PSG Target Matthijs de Ligt

Real Madrid have entered the running to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, ahead of the player's final decision on his future.

De Ligt is one of the most sought after players on the planet. After starring in the Eredivisie and perhaps more notably, the Champions League, last season, the Dutchman has been linked with a move almost all of Europe's top clubs in 2019.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all had their names attached at one stage or another, but before the developments in recent hours it had seemed De Ligt's choice on his next destination was from two clubs - Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

RMC report that at this late stage, however, that Los Blancos have made an enquiry to the player's representative, Mino Raiola, to check on whether De Ligt had already made a decision on his next move. Real have been in dialogue with Raiola for several weeks now, as they try to get a deal over the line for Manchester United's Paul Pogba. Raiola is the agent of both.

De Ligt has, as it stands, not made any decision. Reports have claimed he has held extensive talks with PSG and has even house hunted in Paris, but the 19-year-old is currently on holiday in Miami with his family and will not make a decision on his next move until the break is over.

PSG remain among the favourites however, and Real have a lot of work to do if their interest is serious. RMC also lists Juve as one of the most 'insistent' clubs, while the latest updates on Barcelona's interest are conflicting. The general consensus has been that Barca have put their offer forward, but will not look to match PSG financially because they're chasing players not primarily motivated by money.

Real Madrid's approach, mind you, has always been to throw money at it. And given they've already spent more than €300m on players this summer and we're only in mid-June, you wouldn't put it past them.