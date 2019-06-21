Sir Bobby Robson: A Footballing Colossus Whose Fighting Spirit Ensured an Immortal Legacy

Sir Bobby Robson is number 41 in 90min's Top 50 Great Managers of All Time series. Follow the rest of the series over the course of the next 10 weeks.

"What is a club in any case? Not the buildings or the directors or the people who are paid to represent it. It’s not the television contracts, get-out clauses, marketing departments or executive boxes. It’s the noise, the passion, the feeling of belonging, the pride in your city.





It’s a small boy clambering up stadium steps for the very first time, gripping his father’s hand, gawping at that hallowed stretch of turf beneath him and, without being able to do a thing about it, falling in love."





One of the most iconic quotes in the history of football reveals just what kind of manager, and man, Sir Bobby Robson was.

Robson penned these words in his book Newcastle: My Kind of Toon back in 2008, just one year before he would pass away due to lung cancer. One could argue that this statement, more than any other, reflects a wonderful footballing mind who understood the game from a fan's perspective like few people ever have - or ever will. It was this understanding - this genuine love for the game - that endeared Sir Bobby to fans, players and coaches the world over, and has cemented his legacy as one of the great men in football history.

Sir Bobby had a fairly extensive playing career which spanned two decades, playing as a forward for Fulham, West Brom and the Vancouver Royals. He also made 20 appearances for England's national team, scoring four goals.

Of course, Robson isn't typically remembered for his career as a player, but rather his accomplishments as a manager across Europe.

Indeed, it's rare to see a manager have success in multiple countries - especially a British manager. But Robson was cut from a different cloth.

Between 1969 and 1982, Robson proved his pedigree as a tactician and motivator, turning Ipswich Town into one of the best teams in Europe. Under Sir Bobby's stewardship, the Tractor Boys won the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup, instantly turning the great man into an Ipswich legend.

With such success at Portman Road, it was only a matter of time before the FA came knocking at Robson's door, and in 1982 he took the reins as the new head coach of the England national team.

His tenure with the Three Lions didn't get off to the best of starts, with England failing to qualify for the 1984 European Championships - despite only losing one match in the qualifying campaign. But it was the upcoming World Cups - in 1986 and 1990 - where Robson endeared himself to the nation.

After being cruely dumped out of the tournament in Mexico to Diego Maradona's Argentina, Robson addressed Maradona's claim that his infamous 'hand of God' goal was the product of divine intervention.

"It wasn't the hand of God. It was the hand of a rascal. God had nothing to do with it... That day, Maradona was diminished in my eyes forever."

Four years later, Robson would take England to the semi-finals of Italia '90, further than any manager had accomplished since Sir Alf Ramsey in 1966 (it took 28 years before that feat would be matched by Gareth Southgate).

Once again, England would suffer heartbreak on penalties to West Germany, but it was Robson's ridiculous yet impassioned jig in the prior win against Belgium, and his subsequent mentorship of Paul Gascoigne prior to the penalty shootout against the Germans, that revealed Robson's heart and compassion and unique understanding of the impact football can have on all of us.

Career Honours





Texaco Cup (1972/73) FA Cup (1977/78) UEFA Cup (1980/81) Eredivisie (1990/91, 1991/92) Johan Cruyff Shield (1998) Primeira Division (1994/95, 1995/96) Taça de Portugal (1993/94) Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira (1993, 1994) Copa del Rey (1996/97) Supercopa de España (1996) European Cup Winners' Cup (1996/97) European Manager of the Year 1996/97) English Football of Fame Inductee (2003) BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award (2007)