Manchester United Target Drops Huge Hint That He’s About to Move to Old Trafford

A collection of Manchester United supporters believe the club have secured the signing of Harry Maguire after the Leicester City defender 'liked' an Instagram comment linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

The England international has been the subject of much transfer speculation since his heroic performances for the Three Lions at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the Red Devils amongst the favourites to bring him in.

However, rivals Manchester City have emerged as another strong contender for the centre-back, with some reports suggesting a deal is close to completion. Nevertheless, United may have somehow trumped their neighbours in the race for Maguire, or at least that's how Twitter seems to be interpreting things.

The 26-year-old recently uploaded a picture of himself and a friend in a sunny holiday resort, with one Red Devils fan commenting to say: "You're going to be a fan favourite at Manchester United."





Maguire prompty 'liked' the message and we can all get ready to see him wearing black and red come August, right? Well, probably not; this online exchange gives about as much insight into Maguire's future as it does into what he had for breakfast.





The story could perhaps be re-written as follows: man happy to receive a compliment, and decides to take rare opportunity to interact with supporter on social media, after escaping the usual barrage of abuse he receives.

But in Twitter land, it reads a little something like this...

Harry Maguire and Lindelöf 🔥 — Tim (@ADMVPbetter) June 22, 2019

But, without wanting to burst a load of bubbles (save that for the boys down at West Ham, eh?), it's unlikely that his social media activity will change the fact that he's closing on a move to neighbourhood rivals City.

There is no obvious reason why the player would have his head turned at such a late stage. It can't be about money because we are talking about Manchester City - who would outbid them?

One fan was quick to point out that it could be an elaborate ploy from Maguire to 'troll' the Red Devils faithful..

So with Maguire liking that comment saying he's gonna be a fan favourite at United, what we thinking, he's gonna be our next signing or is he just trolling us because he's off to our rivals? — AlohaFromLiam. (@ChestermanLiam) June 22, 2019

In any case, concerns over the amount of playing time he will get after unlikely to have any bearing - Maguire is expected to become Aymeric Laporte's new starting partner in Pep Guardiola's side.





City is the place to be, and Maguire won't be completing a dramatic u-turn to join the Red Devils this summer - as they don't offer Champions League football or anything remotely positive at the moment.

....or will he?