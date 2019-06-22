UEFA European Under-21 Championship Roundup: England & Croatia Crash Out Early

England suffered more late heartbreak in the UEFA European Under-21 Championships as Romania sent the Three Lions home at the group stage. A flurry of goals in the final 18 minutes of the game handed the Eastern Europeans the victory and control of Group C.

Flashback a few days and this England side were on the verge of an excellent start to the tournament with just minutes remaining. Two French goals in the space of six minutes meant England needed a victory against Romania to keep their dream alive.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

France piled more misery on Aidy Boothroyd's side by beating Croatia in their respective game and ending any slim chance England had of advancing. The French have put themselves in a great position to be the best second-placed side with that win.

The two runaway winners of Group C will meet in their final group stage game with a draw being enough to send both sides through.

England 2-4 Romania

The contest was deadlocked at 0-0 for the majority of the game despite plenty of chances created from both sides. Eventually, England's sloppy defending got the better of them again as they conceded a third penalty in the space of two games.

France were twice denied from the spot in England's opening game, with Dean Henderson and the post saving them. But George Puscas converted from the spot after Jonjoe Kenny brought down Florinel Coman in the area.

FT England U21s 2-4 Romania U21s.



England are OUT of the Euros.



Six goals in the last 15 minutes of a mad, mad match.



A nightmare for the #YoungLions. https://t.co/w1MDUemIdI pic.twitter.com/XdZ4NEuCBv — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 21, 2019

That goal sent the game into a late frenzy as England twice fought back into the game before seeing their opponents take a commanding lead. First Demari Gray cancelled out Puscas' penalty before Ianis Hagi - son of Gheorghe Hagi - capitalised on more sloppy defending to restore Romania's lead.

Tammy Abraham was on hand to level once more, less than a minute after England fell behind before Romanian substitute Coman completed and inspired cameo with a late brace in the space of five minutes.

France 1-0 Croatia

The first was definitely the pick of the two Group C fixtures as France and Croatia ground out a tense game of few chances. Ousmane Dembele made up for his penalty miss in the first game with an early goal that handed France control of the game.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide was the provider for Dembele again, this time with a teasing cross into the area for the forward to attack. The Barcelona star didn't disappoint this time, nodding home from close range to put his side ahead.

🤔 #U21EURO permutations: who needs what to qualify?



ℹ️ The three group winners & the best runner-up qualify for the semi-finals... — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) June 22, 2019

Sylvain Ripoll's side struggled to force their ascendency home as the game pressed on but did at least manage to equally frustrate their opposition. Croatia failed to register a single shot on target in the entire game.

It meant that a solitary opening goal was enough to seal the victory. France now trail Romania on goal difference, after they hit eight goals in their first two fixtures. On six points though, the French are currently the best second-placed side and are also on course to advance.