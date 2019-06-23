Bundesliga Expert Confirms Bayern Munich Remain Keen to Sign Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bundesliga expert Christian Falk has confirmed that Bayern Munich are still looking to sign Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

The 18-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his contract, was the subject of several huge bids from Bayern in January, but Chelsea refused to let him leave and instead offered him more opportunities in the first team, until he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in April.

Just spoke to Callum Hudson-Odoi briefly. He says he is recovering well and he is walking without any crutches. pic.twitter.com/v2JXptRo9z — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 10, 2019

However, speaking to Get German Football News, Falk insisted that Bayern are still keen on Hudson-Odoi, but the move could be complicated by their pursuit of Manchester City's Leroy Sane.

He said: "Yes, they want both players. But if they get Sane this summer, there is an agreement between the management of [Hudson-Odoi] and Bayern Munich, that he could come on a free in 2020.

"That would be also good for Bayern Munich. But Hudson-Odoi now from what I’ve heard, is thinking again about Chelsea, because they are willing to give him a new opportunity.

"I think a few months ago, Hudson-Odoi was convinced about Bayern, and would not sign a new Chelsea contract. He would have signed with Bayern in 2020, but perhaps in the last weeks something could have changed in his mind, but we will have to see."

The winger was thought to be keen on a move to Bayern, but is now said to be considering extending his stay at Stamford Bridge in the wake of Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid. It has been suggested that Chelsea have offered him Hazard's number ten shirt in a bid to prove their commitment to him next season.

It is also said that Hudson-Odoi is waiting to see who will be named as Maurizio Sarri's replacement this summer.

He struggled to win over Sarri, but is said to be eager to work with leading candidate Frank Lampard and assistant Jody Morris, both of whom know him well from their time with Chelsea's academy.