After Two Years, Dani Alves Confirms PSG Exit

After two seasons in France Dani Alves has confirmed he will not renew his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and will leave the French champions this summer.

Alves, who is currently at the Copa América representing his native Brazil, scored in his country's 5-0 win over Peru on Saturday. At 36, he has collected a host of trophies in a glittering career that has seen him turn out for Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and PSG. His future destination is as yet unknown.

Alves broke the news via his Instagram account, announcing: "Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences.

"I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club."

"It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfil my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here.

"I apologize if at any point I was not up to the pitch, I apologise if at some point I made a mistake, I just tried to give my best."

"Thanks to all my companions for the moments we lived, the laughter together and the boredom that your lazy spirits put me through.

"If you ever remember me, be like the "Good Crazy" of each day, with a beautiful smile on your face, with a pure energy of soul, as a professional worker and committed to the goals, as someone who just wanted to make each day better."