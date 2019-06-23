Newcastle Set to Make Last-Ditch Effort to Keep Rafael Benitez With Spaniard's Exit Looming

Newcastle are set to make one final attempt to convince Rafael Benitez to stay in charge of the club amid a growing belief he will leave Tyneside when his current deal expires.

Benitez's deal will finish on June 30, with the uncertainty over where the club is heading in terms of ownership and investment likely to be mean the Spaniard will call time on his three-and-a-half-year tenure on that date.

⚫️⚪️ Our new 2019/20 home kit.



Inspired by the heroes of 1969.



Pre-order from 9am BST: https://t.co/bQEh10si41 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OTnyRS5Iaz — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 19, 2019

However, the Telegraph are claiming that the Magpies will have a last roll of the dice as they seek to keep hold of their coveted manager. At the moment, the former Liverpool boss has been assured of a £60m transfer kitty, which he is supposedly unhappy with, while an agreement has yet to be met on personal terms.

The club have presented the 59-year-old with a number of contract offers over the course of the last 18 months, yet still believe there is a chance of him doing a u-turn and staying on Tyneside.

These reports clash with what is coming out of the Daily Mail, however. They state that 'minimal progress' has occurred in the discussions between the manager and the club, and that it is only a matter of days until Benitez formally bids goodbye to the side he first took charge of in 2016 after being sacked at Real Madrid.

Samuel de Roman/GettyImages

In the same report, the Mail refute suggestions in other publications that there is still hope, simply admitting that it is 'unlikely' any more talks will even take place in the coming week.

Instead, Benitez has been presented with a number of lucrative offers from China, with Dalian Yifang one of the sides being touted, although he and his family have a preference to remain in England.