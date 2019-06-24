Genk Winger Leandro Trossard 'Agrees Terms' on Five-Year Deal With Brighton

Brighton are reported to have completed the signing of KRC Genk winger Leandro Trossard on a five-year deal, for a club record fee in the region of £18m.

Graham Potter's side have been reported to be closing in on a deal for the Belgian over the past 24 hours, as the new manager continues to shape his side ahead of his first season in charge, with Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke signing up earlier this month.

Genk winger Leandro Trossard has agreed terms with Brighton on a five-year deal ahead of an £18million move, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 24, 2019

The deal is yet to be confirmed officially by the club, but Sky Sports have reported that the deal is done, with the player 'agreeing terms' over an £18m move.

The 24-year-old will travel to the south coast of England to complete a medical, and will join his new team-mates for pre-season training soon after.

The signing represents something of a scalp for Brighton, as Trossard had previously been touted for a move to Arsenal, after a stellar season in Belgium in which he scored 22 goals and registered 11 assists in 47 appearances on the way to winning the Juliper Pro League with Genk.

YORICK JANSENS/GettyImages

He established himself as one of Belgian football's most exciting talents, and the magnitude of the deal signals a statement of intent from Potter, who joined the Premier League side from Swansea earlier in the summer.