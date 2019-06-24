USWNT Captain Megan Rapinoe Hoping for 'Total Shitshow' World Cup Quarter-Final Against France

By 90Min
June 24, 2019

Megan Rapinoe has admitted she's hoping for a 'total shitshow circus' of a spectacle for the USWNT's Women's World Cup quarter-final against France on Friday, after her team squeaked through their round of 16 game against Spain. 

Jenni Hermoso scored the first goal against Jill Ellis' side in the tournament in just their ninth minute, picking up on a defensive mix-up to curl home sweetly from the edge of the box and make things nervous for the reigning champions. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It wasn't until a controversial penalty 15 minutes from time that the US secured the win, a second nervy game in two nights for the tournament's two favourites – who will meet in Paris on Friday. 

Speaking after the game, Rapinoe said: "Hopefully it'll be a complete spectacle! Just an absolute media circus, I hope it's huge and crazy, that's what it should be. This is the best game, it's what everybody wanted. We want it, they seem up for it, all the fans are up for it. 

"Maybe there'll be a pretty even split in the stadium, we've been travelling pretty deep in this World Cup. I hope it's just a total shitshow circus, it's going to be awesome. These are the biggest games you dream about as a kid."

Rapinoe scored both of the US goals from the penalty spot, but struggled to make an impact on the game from open play, admitting: "Not a great game for me personally, their right-back did a great job and I think I only beat her once one-on-one. 

Robert Cianflone/GettyImages

"We just stayed in it. It was hot, but this is like 30º(F) cooler than any NWSL game we play in for about five months straight, so the heat wasn't too much of a factor for us."


The US will play France at the Parc des Princes at 20:00GMT on Friday. 

