Vinícius Jr Predicts That Kylian Mbappe Will Join Real Madrid as Speculation Heats Up

Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior has welcomed the potential arrival of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Amid a summer of change for the 13-time European champions, Mbappe has been one of many players linked with a move to the Spanish capital.

Adding fuel to the transfer rumour fire, the 20-year-old also recently admitted wanting to take on 'more responsibility', either at PSG or 'elsewhere with a new project'.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

A recent report claims Real Madrid will step up their interest in Mbappe next year, while 18-year-old Vinícius is apparently on board for the move.





Speaking with French media outlet Telefoot (as quoted by AS), he told reporter Julien Maynard: “Of course I know that all Real Madrid fans are dreaming of Mbappé.





"But it’s not just Madrid fans but fans of every team. Everybody wants to see him here [in La Liga] soon and I think he will come. There’s no doubt we’d win a lot of trophies together."

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

Vinícius added that he has previously conversed with Mbappe over Instagram.

He said: “We don’t really know each other but we chat on Instagram, we send each other messages. I really look up to him, he’s already won a lot of titles and if he really is going to come [to Madrid] that would be great.”