Women's World Cup: England Break TV Viewing Record Again as 6.9m Watch Cameroon Triumph

England's Women's World Cup last 16 win over Cameroon on Sunday evening set another UK television viewing record for women's football after the audience peaked at 6.9m, with a further 640,000 requests from people watching live on BBC iPlayer and online.

The controversial 3-0 win also garnered as much as 40.5% of the total audience share, which means that nearly half of everyone in the UK watching TV at that time were watching the Lionesses.

It surpasses the 6.1m record for a TV audience watching women's football in the UK, set just two weeks ago when England faced Scotland in their opening group game. The record before that had been 4m viewers for the Euro 2017 semi final between England and Netherlands.

It is further evidence of the growing popularity of women's football in the country.

There is a good chance that the record could already be under threat and the 7m barrier be broken when England face Norway in an eagerly anticipated quarter final tie on Thursday.

The game, a repeat of the last 16 meeting from the 2015 World Cup - won by England, will be played in Le Havre at 8pm (BST). All England games at the tournament so far have been shown live on BBC One, although the exact broadcast schedule has not yet been confirmed.

Victory over Norway, who have emerged from the controversial prolonged absence of star player Ada Hegerberg to pose a dangerous and genuine threat to all remaining teams, would see England progress to the semi finals for a second consecutive World Cup.

The winner of the tie will be expecting to face either France or the United States in the last four. The host nation booked their quarter final place on Sunday night following an extra-time win over Brazil, while the Americans will play Spain in their last 16 tie on Monday evening.