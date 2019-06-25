Arsenal Face Fight to Keep Lucas Torreira With AC Milan Set to Test the Gunners Resolve

Arsenal are set for a fight to keep midfielder Lucas Torreira at the Emirates Stadium with new AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo keen to bring the Uruguayan back to Italy.

Torreira has been rumoured to be keen on a move away from north London since the close of the season after struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League but with the 23-year-old contracted until 2023, the Gunners remain in a strong position.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Giampaolo's appointment has added fuel to the already lit fire that the diminutive midfielder may make a move back to Serie A, the league he only left a year ago.

The 51-year-old became the head coach at Milan following his departure from Sampdoria, the former employers of Torreira, and this recent change in management at San Siro looks to have pushed I Rossoneri to the front of the queue, ahead of rivals Napoli, for the signature of the Uruguay international.

Regardless of where he ends up, he certainly looks to want out one way or another, however, Arsenal will be looking at a significant increase on their investment of £27m in which they paid for the 23-year-old only last year.

According to the Evening Standard, the price could prove a stumbling block with speculation in Italy that the seven-time Champions League winners will look to explore a loan deal prior to a fixed permanent payment.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

With a widely speculated much decreased transfer budget available to the Gunners, a loan deal could look to be the worst possible option available for both parties as any respectable offer from the Italian giants could well force the hand of Unai Emery and co. in north London.