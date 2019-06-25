Axel Tuanzebe to Hold Showdown Talks Over Man Utd Future With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United academy starlet Axel Tuanzebe is set to engage in talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his future with the Red Devils in the coming weeks.

Tuanzebe shone on a loan spell with Aston Villa as they achieved promotion to the Premier League last season, but has so far failed to establish himself as a first team player at his parent club. His performances appear to have caught the eye of Solskjaer, though, who is looking to United's youth to drive the Red Devils in his time in charge.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tuanzebe had spent the last 18 months of his career on loan at Villa Park, and last season made 25 appearances in the Championship - playing an instrumental role in their dramatic late surge to Premier League promotion.





According to the Sun, Villa are keen to sign Tuanzebe on a permanent basis as he only has 12 months left on his contract with United, but the 21-year-old is ready to fight for his place in the starting eleven at Old Trafford.





Due to United's defensive troubles as of late and Solskjaer's emphasis on youthful signings in the transfer market, Tuanzebe may be integrated into the squad at some point throughout the upcoming season.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/GettyImages

With Tuanzebe's contract slowly running out Solskjaer is set to engage in critical negotiations with the young defender to decide his fate with the Red Devils, with an Old Trafford source close to the Sun being quoted as saying that: "The manager will be happy to sit down and let him know where he stands at some point in the near future.





"Axel had a few injury issues at Villa but there is no doubt he is a top prospect. The fact is the club are heading in a new direction with a greater emphasis on young players, so Axel could be in with a good shot."

Harry How/GettyImages

The young defender is set to be taken on United's pre-season tour of Australia and Asia and this should act as an acceptable test to see if Tuanzebe is ready to compete with the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at Old Trafford in the upcoming season.