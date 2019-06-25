Neymar 'Agrees 5-Year Deal' to Return to Barcelona From PSG

Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with Neymar over his return to the club from Paris Saint-Germain this summer - two years after the Brazilian left Camp Nou for a world record fee.

Rumours have circulated over Neymar's desire to leave France over the last few weeks, and it appears he's taken one step closer to the exit door after agreeing a five-year deal with the Spanish champions, in what would be one heck of a humbling move for a player who left the club in search of individual recognition.

But it's not really gone to plan for Neymar in Paris, and it's emerged in both the Spanish and French press of late that he's desperate for a return. The problem for him was - well, as it turns out it wasn't that much of a problem, given what Catalan daily Sport have reported on Tuesday - that Barca were very certain in their conditions to the player before making the offer.

The conditions? The first was to cut his salary by almost 50%, something which, according to the report, he has already agreed to do. At PSG, the 27-year-old has been bringing in a whopping €3,069,520-per-month - or around €100,000-a-day - and is the second best-paid footballer in the world behind former (and future?) teammate Lionel Messi.

However, his reported earnings upon a return to the Nou Camp would be around €24m-per-season, a €12m reduction, with the player's clear priority being to restore his place at the top of the world game - not the annual Forbes list.

Mundo Deportivo name two other conditions put forward by the club for Neymar to fulfil. It states that the Brazilian must withdraw his legal complaint against La Blaugrana, which revolves around a number of commissions stemming from contract renewals that his team feel they did not receive, amounting to €26m. Again, this is something Neymar is said to be willing to do.

And finally, the forward will have to personally apologise to the Barca faithful, who are still aggrieved by how the player's exit unfolded in the summer of 2017.



Considering the willingness to drop his claim to almost €40m, you'd think one apology wouldn't be too much of an issue. Indeed, with this being the case, Real Madrid are said to have nigh-on given up their efforts of a pursuit, instead choosing to concentrate on Kylian Mbappe. However, the biggest problem in the completion of this huge deal for Barca will undoubtedly be the price.

Neymarstill has three years left on his current deal, and PSG want to recoup at least as much as they doled out for the forward. These negotiations will be made harder by the fact that the clubs' relationship has deteriorated since 2017, with all the work being done by intermediaries as it stands.

