Women's World Cup Roundup: USA Squeeze Past Spain as Canada Fall to Sweden

The last 16 of the Women's World Cup is coming to an end, and we now know six of this year's quarter-finalists.

The USA still look hot favourites to retain the trophy, but they laboured a little to get past a determined Spain side and set up an intriguing clash against hosts France.

In Monday's other game, Sweden ensured there would be two representatives in the last eight as they saw off a disappointing Canada side in a hard-fought contest in Paris.

Spain 1-2 USA

The United States were expected to walk all over Spain in the day's first knockout fixture, but it turned out to be an extremely difficult afternoon for the holders.

The Americans took the lead in the seventh minute thanks to a Megan Rapinoe penalty after Mapi Leon brought down a flying Tobin Heath in the area.

However, just as things looked to be going to plan for the world's number one side, the Spanish hit them with an almost instant response after some uncharateristically sloppy play at the back was punished by Jenni Hermoso, whose superb chip drew her side level.

The USWNT were clearly rattled but saw off the first-half storm to eventually dominate in the second period.

Once again, controversy over a VAR decision became a huge talking point after the game, as the USA were given a second spot-kick after Rose Lavelle's tumble in the box, despite minimal contact.

The underdogs were clearly unhappy over the decision, and despite a lengthy VAR discussion, the penalty stood and was again dispatched by Rapinoe in the 76th minute.

So it was relief for Jill Ellis' side as they saw off what was by far their most difficult test of the tournament so far, setting up a mouth-watering contest against host nation France on Friday night in Paris. The winner of that clash will face one of England or Norway in the semi-final.

Sweden 1-0 Canada



Sweden put in a determined performance to defeat Canada in the day's late kick-off in a largely dull encounter at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Stina Blackstenius smart finish in the 55th minute was the first shot on target in the encounter and ultimately proved the game's only goal.

A lacklustre Canada didn't threaten much until they were awarded a late penalty for a handball. However, despite being handed a lifeline, they failed to capitalise as Janine Beckie's spot kick was brilliantly saved by Hedvig Lindahl to send Sweden to a tie against Germany in the last eight on Saturday in Rennes, in a repeat of the 2003 final.

Peter Gerhardsson had named a weakened side against the USA in Sweden's previous encounter to keep his side fresh, and his gamble paid off, though Canada didn't create much to concern the Scandinavians.

Canada legend Christine Sinclair is still two goals from the all-time international goal-scoring record, having bagged 182 strikes, just behind USA great Abby Wambach.

However, the 36-year-old is running out of time to break that extraordinary record, with their only shot on target in the match being the saved penalty late on.