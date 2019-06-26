AC Milan Ready to Offload €35m Franck Kessie With Everton, Arsenal & Tottenham Interested

AC Milan are willing to allow Franck Kessie to leave the club during this transfer window, with a trio of Premier League sides interested in the Ivorian midfielder.

22-year-old Kessie joined Milan on an initial loan from Atalanta back in 2017, making close to 100 appearances in just two seasons. However, it seems he may not be in new manager Marco Giampaolo's plans.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are holding out for at least €35m before letting Kessie go, having spent €24m on him, in addition to the initial €7m loan deal.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are all said to have Kessie 'on their agenda', as the Rossoneri, in turn, are interested in generating sufficient funds to tempt Lucas Torreira away from London.

Everton may have to sell some of their own midfielders if they are to force through a deal for Kessie, having already signed Andre Gomes from Barcelona.

The club face a battle to keep Idrissa Gueye this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain weighing up a move for the Senegal international, while Morgan Schneiderlin and James McCarthy are still on the Toffees' books.

Spurs look less likely to be interested in a formal bid, as they close in on big-money moves for Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso. Arsenal, meanwhile, may struggle to finance a €35m deal given their notoriously tight budget this summer. However, a part-exchange deal with Torreira could be a possibility.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Kessie was a regular in Gennaro Gattuso's Milan side last season, appearing in 34 league games, contributing seven goals and three assists in those matches.

He is currently in Egypt with the Ivory Coast squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, playing in the 1-0 Group D win over South Africa on 24 June.