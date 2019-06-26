Aston Villa: 5 Lessons From Past Promoted Teams That Will Help Retain Their Premier League Status

Aston Villa are the latest team to earn promotion the Premier League, and they did so with a mostly comfortable 2-1 victory over Derby County at Wembley.

Other than the last 15 minutes, the Villans deserved their lead and must now prepare for a return to the top flight of English football.

Last year it was Fulham, Cardiff and Wolverhampton Wanderers who made the leap, with only Wolves surviving and prolonging their stay in the Premier League for a second season.

Before that, Newcastle, Brighton, and Huddersfield were all promoted, with all three sides surviving their first season in the top flight.

With mixed fortunes for those who came before them, here's how we think Aston Villa can ensure their Premier League status:

Make a Strong Start to the Season

As with Huddersfield in their first season in the Premier League, a fast start can make all the difference.

The Terriers won four of their first five matches after being promoted, a big feature in them avoiding relegation at the end of their first season in the top-flight.

Huddersfield weren't able to repeat this form for a second Premier League season and were subsequently relegated that campaign.

Unfortunately for Villa fans, the Claret and Blues have had stronger second halves to their seasons in their three most recent campaigns.

They will be looking to turn this around in the upcoming season.

Stick With the Manager

On 20 November 2017, West Bromwich Albion sacked Tony Pulis with the fans demanding a better playing style.

The club was relegated later that season and are yet to improve their fortunes.

Villa sticking with Dean Smith is vital, he is a Villa fan and what's more is that he is a proven manager.

Unlike the usual members of the Premier League managerial merry-go-round, Smith has been successful wherever he has taken charge.

From Walsall to Brentford, Smith has rarely put a foot wrong forward, and if Aston Villa are set on remaining in the top-flight for more than just one season, the fans will need to be patient with the manager even if results don't go their way.

Spend, Spend, Spend - But Do it Wisely

Aston Villa's defeat in the 2017/18 play-off final allowed Fulham to return to the Premier League, and they spent big to ensure their Premier League status.

Except it didn't, Fulham's all-or-nothing approach to transfers resulted in a mish-mashed squad which failed to get going at Premier League level.

Aston Villa's new recruitment system, involving head coach Smith, sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch and CEO Christian Purslow will be tested going into the new campaign but it certainly worked back in January.

The introductions of Tyrone Mings and Kortney Hause were somewhat uninspiring when announced, however, both played pivotal roles in securing Villa's promotion at the end of the season.

The recruiting trio will need more strokes of genius like that in the weeks to come.

Promote From the Youth Ranks

It's all well and good staying up for one season, but sustained success is only achievable through youth development.

Southampton have maintained their Premier League status for some years now by promoting young players and feeding them into the first team.

Aston Villa have a number of young players who are bursting to make the breakthrough to the first team squad.

The likes of Keinan Davis, Andre Green and Callum O'Hare are all attacking threats that could make the difference in the long term.

Target a Prolific Goalscorer

A prolific goalscorer is one of the most important jigsaw pieces in any newly promoted side, as most of their opponents will likely dominate possession and pile on the pressure. Chances for goals will be few and far between, so Villa will need a striker who will be able to make the most of each opportunity.

For many years Christian Benteke kept Aston Villa afloat in the Premier League when money was rarely being spent on incoming transfers.

Tammy Abraham was Villa's go-to man for goals last season, but it seems unlikely that he will remain at the club.

New signing Wesley Moraes is the new hope for Aston Villa. The £22m man will have to deal with the pressure of scoring crucial goals to cement their Premier League status.