Brighton Complete Signing of KRC Genk Winger Leandro Trossard on 4-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 26, 2019

Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Belgian winger Leandro Trossard, the 24-year-old arriving from Genk on a four-year deal. 

Trossard scored 14 times in the Belgian side's recent title-winning campaign, adding an impressive eight goals in the Europa League in his best season as a professional. 

The deal is believed to be worth around £15m. 

Seagulls boss Graham Potter told the club's website: “We are delighted to welcome Leandro to the club and excited about the impact he can have for us. He’s an attack-minded player who had a very impressive season last year in helping Genk win the league title.


“He was influential in the side’s success last term and scored a lot of goals, as well as creating chances for others. At 24 he also brings good experience, having captained the side and also featured many times in the Europa League.”

