Aaron Wan-Bissaka Passes Man Utd Medical With £50m Move Completion Set for Friday

By 90Min
June 27, 2019

Crystal Palace full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has completed his medical at Manchester United ahead of his expected £50m move. 

On Wednesday, United had a bid of £45m plus £5m worth of appearance-related add-ons accepted by the Eagles, with the Englishman then travelling up to the Red Devils' training facilities that evening to undergo the first part of his medical.

And, according to a report from Sky Sports, the right back has now completed the entire procedure, with an official announcement of his new status as a United player now scheduled for Friday. 

2018/19 was a breakthrough season for Wan-Bissaka, as he made 35 appearances in the Premier League on his way to winning Palace's Player of the Season award, breaking former United player Wilfried Zaha's three-year streak. 

Indeed, Zaha was actually integral to the negotiations between the two clubs for this deal, with United managing to maintain their 25% sell-on clause for the Ivorian winger. 

After earning a meagre £10,000-a-week in south London - making him the lowest paid member of Roy Hodgson's first team squad - Wan-Bissaka is set to sign a lucrative five-year deal at Old Trafford worth around £80,000-a-week, with an option for one further year included.

United made no bones about their interest in the Palace man, but any move was delayed by his participation in the U21 European Championships, which the Young Lions bowed out of at the group stages on Monday night with a 3-3 draw against Croatia, following early defeats to France and Romania. 

With Friday's announcement, Wan-Bissaka will become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing of the summer, following on from the £15m capture of Welsh international Daniel James from Swansea. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message