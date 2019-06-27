Aaron Wan-Bissaka Passes Man Utd Medical With £50m Move Completion Set for Friday

Crystal Palace full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has completed his medical at Manchester United ahead of his expected £50m move.

On Wednesday, United had a bid of £45m plus £5m worth of appearance-related add-ons accepted by the Eagles, with the Englishman then travelling up to the Red Devils' training facilities that evening to undergo the first part of his medical.

And, according to a report from Sky Sports, the right back has now completed the entire procedure, with an official announcement of his new status as a United player now scheduled for Friday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's transfer to Manchester United will be the most expensive deal in history for a player with fewer than 50 senior appearances.

2018/19 was a breakthrough season for Wan-Bissaka, as he made 35 appearances in the Premier League on his way to winning Palace's Player of the Season award, breaking former United player Wilfried Zaha's three-year streak.

Indeed, Zaha was actually integral to the negotiations between the two clubs for this deal, with United managing to maintain their 25% sell-on clause for the Ivorian winger.

After earning a meagre £10,000-a-week in south London - making him the lowest paid member of Roy Hodgson's first team squad - Wan-Bissaka is set to sign a lucrative five-year deal at Old Trafford worth around £80,000-a-week, with an option for one further year included.



United made no bones about their interest in the Palace man, but any move was delayed by his participation in the U21 European Championships, which the Young Lions bowed out of at the group stages on Monday night with a 3-3 draw against Croatia, following early defeats to France and Romania.

With Friday's announcement, Wan-Bissaka will become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing of the summer, following on from the £15m capture of Welsh international Daniel James from Swansea.

