Bayern Munich Tried to Hijack Move for Liverpool Signing Sepp van den Berg During Anfield Medical

By 90Min
June 27, 2019

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich made an eleventh-hour attempt to sign defender Sepp van den Berg during his medical at Liverpool.

The Bavarians are looking for another defensive reinforcement following Mats Hummels move to Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer, having already tied up deals for Atlético Madrid star Lucas Hernandez as well as Benjamin Pavard from relegated Stuttgart.

Liverpool journalist Paul Joyce claims that Bayern Munich's most recent attempt was to hijack a move for van den Berg while the teenager was completing his medical.

The 17-year-old will move to Merseyside this summer in a deal expected to cost in the region of €2m, leaving hometown club PEC Zwolle with just 22 senior appearances under his belt.

Van den Berg will join his international teammate Ki-Jana Hoever at Liverpool, with both players expected to be floating between the academy system and senior squad next season.

Elsewhere at Liverpool, Potuguese starlet Rafael Camacho is edging ever closer to a move back to his former club Sporting CP in Lisbon.

The 19-year-old has been one of Liverpool's standout players at youth level for some time but so far has only been able to rack up two senior appearances at the club.

While returning to Sporting won't offer Camacho the same level of facilities, teammates - most of their best quit after an incident at their training ground last summer - or even opponents, the teenager will be given first-team opportunities at the José Alvalade Stadium.

Wolves had also been linked with Camacho before he appeared to settle on returning to Lisbon, as well as a handful of clubs in Germany's top flight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message