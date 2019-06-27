Fabian Ruiz Set for New Contract at Napoli in Spite of Real Madrid Interest

Fabian Ruiz has reportedly agreed a new contract with Napoli, which will see the 23-year-old stay in Naples until 2024.

The Spanish midfielder is currently in Italy at the European U-21 Championships and has helped Spain to the semi-finals of the competition. Ruiz is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal upon his return from the tournament.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Ruiz has been in the transfer headlines due to impressive performances at the Euros, with Real Madrid showing an interest in the midfielder as they look to add to their already expensive transfer total for this window.





With Ruiz having no release clause within his contract for Gli Azzurri, there was growing speculation around his future, despite only signing for the club for €30m from Real Betis in 2018.





However, Napoli have no interest in selling such a promising player and have insisted that Ruiz is not for sale, with Ruiz also claiming that he is happy at the club.





Speaking publicly to Sky Italia, Ruiz stated: "I have a contract (until 2023) and I'm happy here - the fans can rest assured. I thank them for the support they gave us."

As well as their desire to hold on to their own talent, Napoli are aiming to recruit Real Madrid's James Rodriguez as well as Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno, as they look to challenge Juventus in the 2019/20 campaign.





Ruiz will hope to improve on his performances from last season in Serie A, having played 27 times for Napoli, scoring five goals and assisting three.