France Coach Admits USWNT Are 'Best in the World' Ahead of Women's World Cup Showdown in Paris

France coach Corinne Diacre has insisted that her side are under 'no pressure' ahead of their Women's World Cup quarter final against the USA on Friday night.





The hosts have possibly their best chance ever to win the Women's World Cup and be the first country to hold the men's and women's world championships simultaneously – but must go through the tournament favourites in Paris first.

Speaking ahead of the match, Diacre said: "They have won a whole host of silverware they are still number one in the rankings so I would say yes, the US are the best team in the world," adding that there is 'no pressure' when playing the reigning champions.

She continued: "Look, when you play against US I will have lot less work to do in my team talk, there will be no motivation, the girls are absolutely firing from that perspective - full throttle.

"We have work to do before the game, but one area I don’t need to focus on it is motivation because the girls are on top of things and it is massive to come up against the US Women's National Team, the team with the most success in the women’s game. Above all I don’t think what is at stake should overshadow the game itself, we mustn’t let the pressure get to us.

"We have had quarter-final defeats haunting us for a while. Above all, we need to focus on the match, we have things to prove, we know we haven’t been perfect but if we are close to perfection tomorrow night that is what we are working towards. But it is just a football match, and just one player not at 100% can affect the whole team."