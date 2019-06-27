Spurs Confident of Ryan Sessegnon Signing as Fulham Hold Out for Ambitious £45m Fee

June 27, 2019

Tottenham are confident of landing Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham, and have upped the pressure on the Cottagers to complete a deal. 

Spurs' interest dates back for over a year in the England youngster, but there is still one determining factor that affects Sessegnon's move to north London - both clubs being able to agree a fee. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to the Mail, Spurs value Sessegnon at £25m, however the Championship outfit are holding out for an extra £20m.

The west London club are also trying their best to keep the player, with a reported new contract on the table waiting for Sessegnon's signature. However Spurs are confident that a deal will be agreed during this transfer window

With Fulham planning their life in the Championship next season, you can see the attraction for Sessegnon, who has been coveted by some of the Premier League's biggest sides since his explosive season in the Championship in 2017/18. 

If the rumours become a reality, Sessegnon could potentially join the likes of Leeds' Jack Clarke, and Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele, with both players heavily linked with a move to the club. Ndombele's being a rumoured £65m, a transfer record for the London side as they look to boost their squad depth for the new season. 

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

Having recently returned from what can only be described as a disappointing effort in the Euro U-21 Championships in Italy, Sessegnon will look to hit the ground running for his new club, as they aim for another successful Premier League and European campaign. 

Sessegnon will have to impress Mauricio Pochettino from the off, who has plenty of options to choose from down the left hand side for Spurs with the likes of Danny Rose and Ben Davies. 

