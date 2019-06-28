Barcelona to Meet With Atletico Madrid Officials This Week to Conclude Deal for Antoine Griezmann

Another Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona update? Go on then, why not?

The Atletico forward has been reported to be on the move to Catalonia for almost all of living memory, after he famously turned down their offer last summer, only to very publicly announce his intention to leave Atleti one year later, subjecting us all to even more terabytes of internet speculation in the process.

The news of Neymar's possible move back to Barca briefly took over the headlines, but in the 2,345th update of the summer so far, French outlet L'Equipe reminded us (as per Mundo Deportivo) that the move for Griezmann is very much still on, and could be concluded this week, after officials from both clubs meet to discuss the deal.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Face-to-face negotiations were initiated this week, and are expected to roll on over the next seven days, as both clubs are keen to find a solution.

The report is corroborated by SPORT, who add that Atletico hope negotiations could pave the way for the signing of Benfica's Joao Felix.

As per a clause in the 28-year-old's contract, his release clause will drop from €200m to €120m on Monday, making him a more affordable luxury for Barcelona, so that could be central to forcing Atletico's hand in negotiations.

The report notes that a player-plus-cash deal is possible, but would be unlikely to include reported Atletico target Nelson Semedo, who has been deemed 'untransferable' by Barça.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Perhaps most interestingly is the specification that a potential deal for Griezmann wouldn't come at the expense of Neymar's return, with the club prepared to negotiate both deals in tandem.

Last week, reports claimed that the La Liga champions would have to move land and sea just to fit Neymar into the budget, so it's easy to see why some may be sceptical as to the viability of both signings in one transfer window.