Patrick Vieira 'Wants Talks With Newcastle United' But Has Concerns Over Owner Mike Ashley

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira wants to begin talks with Newcastle United about becoming their manager but reportedly has concerns about owner Mike Ashley.

Ashley has been a much-maligned figure at Tyneside since he bought the club in 2007, due to his perceived low spending in the transfer market, lack of connection to the club and its supporter base.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Earlier this this week it was announced that the club couldn't come to an agreement to extend the stay of the popular Rafa Benítez, further drawing the ire of the Magpies support towards Ashley.





According to The Sun, Vieira, who is currently manager of Ligue 1 side Nice, wants to begin preliminary talks with Newcastle about becoming their new manager but has reservations about working with their owner.

The former Arsenal captain is said to be keen on the challenge of managing a side in the Premier League but is happy at Nice, where according to Get French Football News, he 'remains focussed' on the future.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Sun's report states that Vieira was considered for the managerial position at St James' Park in 2016, shortly before the club gave Steve McClaren the job.

Nice are determined to keep the 43-year-old who guided them to a seventh place in Ligue 1 in his sole season in charge.

A possible issue of contention for Vieira at Newcastle could be the level of authority he will get over transfers. At Nice he has almost complete control in regards to recruitment with little interference from those above him.

This is in stark contrast to the power struggle that seemed bring an end to the reign of Benítez. Managers at Newcastle are expected to work with managing director Lee Charnley in attempting to bring players to the club.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

Mike Ashley put the club up for sale in October 2017 but has not been able to find a buyer since, with the proposed takeover by Abu Dhabi-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan failing to materialise.

Since Benítez's departure was announced, a number of different names have been linked to the managerial position at Newcastle, including former Liverpool captain and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, Porto's Sergio Conceicao and even former Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger.