The USA will face England in the Women's World Cup semifinal at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday, July 2.

The USWNT enters the match coming off a stunning 2-1 victory over France, their toughest opponent to date, in the quarterfinals on Friday. Megan Rapinoe scored an incredible goal to the back of the net to double Team USA's lead over Les Blues in the 64th minute.

England made easy work of Norway with a 3–0 win on Thursday to advance to the next stage. This will mark the Lionesses' second straight appearance in the Women's World Cup semifinal.

Here's how to watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.