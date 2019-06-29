Aston Villa Win Battle to Sign Matt Targett From Southampton After Agreeing £15m Fee

Aston Villa have won the battle to sign Southampton's Matt Targett after agreeing a £15m deal with the Saints.

Targett was forced to play second fiddle to Ryan Bertrand during 2018/19, as he made just 16 appearances in the Premier League under Mark Hughes and Ralph Hasenhuttl following his return from a loan spell with Fulham in the Championship.

Sam Wallace of The Telegraph has reported that Villa have now persuaded Southampton to part ways with Targett adding that a deal should be confirmed over the coming days after both clubs have come to an agreement.





90min also understands that Villa beat off various competitors to secure the left-back's signature.

A host of clubs were looking to land the 23-year-old, including Liverpool, Newcastle and Fulham, but Villa have made the breakthrough and persuaded Targett his future is best served at Villa Park.





We understand that Villa will pay an initial fee of £15m for Targett.

What a feeling 😍 first premier league goal 🤪 WE ARE STAYING UP!! #SAINTSFC pic.twitter.com/405rOUlOqi — Matt Targett (@Mattytargett) April 27, 2019

England bosses have been keen for Targett to pursue regular first-team football in the Premier League, as they see him as a full international in the near future - so a move to Villa will be good news for Gareth Southgate.

Targett is set to become Villa's fifth signing of the summer transfer window following their recent promotion back into the Premier League, joining Jota, Anwar El-Ghazi, Kourtney House and Wesley at Villa Park.

It remains to be seen whether Southampton will look to replace Targett in the transfer window or promote from within to fill the soon-to-be vance left-back spot.