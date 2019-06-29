Gareth Bale Set to Stay at Real Madrid Despite Los Blancos' Attempts to Sell the Forward This Summer

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is on course to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu next season despite being surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital.

The Wales international has been told that he isn't part of manager Zinedine Zidane's plans for next season, with Real Madrid actively looking to find Bale a new club this summer.

But there's been very little interest in Bale so far ahead of the new season, and The Mirror are reporting that the former Tottenham star is now set to stay at Real Madrid.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Los Blancos have been on a major summer spending spree already, splashing out over €300m on the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jović and Éder Militão.

As part of their plans this summer, however, a number of players would need to be moved on to recoup as much money as possible and Bale was at the top of their exit list.

But a combination of Bale's £350k-a-week wages and his long history with injuries have seen clubs across Europe turn their nose up at the 29-year-old this summer.

Real Madrid have already sold midfielder Marcos Llorente to city rivals Atletico, while Mateo Kovačić appears to be on the brink of returning to Chelsea on a permanent deal ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Chelsea set to sign Kovacic permanently from Real Madrid for £50m!



Fifty million?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XfY7eeAIf3 — 90min (@90min_Football) June 27, 2019

But with Zidane now set on bringing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to the Santiago Bernabéu in a deal believed to be worth up to £150m in transfer fees alone, Real Madrid will be under intense pressure to find a way of cashing in on even more players this summer.