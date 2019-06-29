Italian Journalist Debunks Rumours Linking Lucas Torreira With a Summer Move to Milan

Italian journalist Mauro Suma has categorically denied the rumours linking Arsenal's Lucas Torreira with a move to Milan.

Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria last summer and went on to enjoy a decent debut season in north London, making 50 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

In an unexpected twist, Torreira has been strongly linked with a return to Italy this summer, with plenty of reports suggesting that Milan are attempting to negotiate a deal for the Uruguayan midfielder.

Those links initially surfaced after Torreira admitted he has found it difficult to adapt to life in England, saying (via The Mirror): "I don't know if there are many things that I enjoy.

"I think it was better in Italy. England is a totally different world, a very large country. The language [barrier] has stopped me, to be able to relate with my teammates and with the people."

The Telegraph recently reported that Torreira's desire to leave Arsenal was 'wildly exaggerated', but it now appears that the rumours linking Milan with an approach for the 23-year-old had no substance to them at all.

Speaking to Milan TV (via Calciomercato), Suma revealed that Torreira has never been on Milan's radar, saying: "AC Milan never considered a move for Torreira, never discussed a move with his agent and never opened formal talks with Arsenal. That's not an opinion. That's an official line."

Milan would also be very unlikely to secure a deal for Torreira as they have been disqualified from the Europa League for 2019/20 following Financial Fair Play breaches.